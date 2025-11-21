TG Speaker issues fresh notice to Danam Nagender, Kadiyam

Hyderabad: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad issued fresh notices to BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari and sought reply via affidavit.

The notices come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s strong words against the Speaker. The Speaker on Thursday wrapped up the hearing of the MLAs including the cross examination of the eight MLAs facing defection charges. The BRS had filed disqualification petitions against ten MLAs for joining the Congress party. After the notices by the Speaker, eight of them responded and appeared before the Speaker. However, Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari had sought time for responding to the petition.

The deadline set by the Supreme Court to take a decision on the defections ended on October 31. The Speaker had sought some more time as the hearing was not completed. The Supreme Court on Monday asked the speaker to take a decision or face contempt. The Apex court had also asked the Speaker where he would like to spend his New Year’s Eve and asked to finish off the hearing and take a decision within four weeks. Accordingly, the Speaker on Thursday issued fresh notices to the two MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender left for New Delhi on Thursday. Sources said that he would be meeting senior leaders of the party including the legal experts. Nagender is facing a peculiar situation as he had not only joined the Congress party but also contested as the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. He was also included in the list of star campaigners of the ruling party in the recently held Jubilee bye election. It is learnt that Nagender may decide to resign and face electioninorder to avoid disqualification.