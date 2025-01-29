TG State Police Games & Sports 2025 gets underway

Karimnagar: The third Telangana State Police Games and Sports 2025 was grandly inaugurated by Director-General of Police (Intelligence) B Shivadhar Reddy at the police parade grounds here on Tuesday.

In a Grand ceremony, as many as 20 zones comprising over 2,400 athletes will be vying for in 28 disciplines during the five-day event which will end on February 1. The closing ceremony would be attended by DGP Jitender.

Among those who participated in the inaugural ceremony were IGP (sports) M Ramesh Reddy, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty, Ramagundam CP M Srinivasulu, Rajanna-Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan, Jagtial SP Asho, Vemulawada ASP Seshadri Reddy, Karimnagar ACP Shubham Prakash, Probationary IPS Vasundhara, Additional DCP Lakshminarayana and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP (Intelligence) said that the Telangana State police sports and games were held in 2015 and 2017 and after a long gap the event is being conducted in the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate. He said that the Telangana state police were participating in the national level sports and games meets and winning several medals and bringing reputation to the state.