TG techie killed in US: Local leaders offer support to bereaved family

Mahabubnagar: Thedeath of Mohammed Nizammudin hailing from Mahabubnagar, who was killed in a police shootout in the USA, has left his family members in grief and despair.

Learning about the news, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy visited the bereaved family at their home in BK Reddy Colony on Saturday to console them and express solidarity. Calling the incident ‘deeply unfortunate,’ he assured that all efforts were being made to bring the mortal remains back to India at the earliest.

Reddy said he had spoken with Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna and coordinated with both the State government and the Centre to speed up the repatriation process. “Letters have already been sent from the State Secretariat to the Ministry of External Affairs, and a special officer has been appointed. We will ensure there is no delay,” he stated.

Emphasising the need for clarity, the MLA asserted that the US government must conduct a fair and impartial investigation to address the family’s concerns over the circumstances of the shooting.

District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimhareddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmed, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, Hospital Development Committee member Sadulla, and former municipal councillors Rashed Khan, Khaja Pasha, Prashant, Anjad, Umar, and Mosin accompanied the MLA during the visit, extending their condolences and support.

According to sources, it is revealed that Nizammudin, a young professional from Mahabubnagar, was shot dead in a police firing incident in the United States. The Techie had moved to the US for higher studies and later secured employment with a multinational company before his life was tragically cut short.