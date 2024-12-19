  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG TET from January 2-20

TG TET from January 2-20
x
Highlights

The director of Telangana School Education on Wednesday released the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET)-2024-II.

Hyderabad: The director of Telangana School Education on Wednesday released the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET)-2024-II. According to the officials, the exams will be conducted in two sessions from January 2 to 20. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper 1 exams will be conducted on January 8, 9, 10, and 18, and Paper 2 will be conducted on January 2, 5, 11, 12, 19, and 20. This time, a total of 2.75 lakh people applied for the TG TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 combined. For more information, candidates can visit the official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in, said a senior official.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick