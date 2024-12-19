TG TET from January 2-20

Hyderabad: The director of Telangana School Education on Wednesday released the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET)-2024-II. According to the officials, the exams will be conducted in two sessions from January 2 to 20. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper 1 exams will be conducted on January 8, 9, 10, and 18, and Paper 2 will be conducted on January 2, 5, 11, 12, 19, and 20. This time, a total of 2.75 lakh people applied for the TG TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 combined. For more information, candidates can visit the official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in, said a senior official.