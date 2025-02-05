Live
TG to implement SC categorization
First state in India to implement SC categorisation: CM
Hyderabad: Telangana has become the first state in the country in the implementation of the SC categorization as per the recent Supreme Court orders. The state government approved three of the four recommendations made by the one-man Judicial Commission on SC-sub-classification led by Shameem Akhtar. Of the 59 SC sub-castes, the Commission recommended that these sub-castes be divided into three different groups based on social, economical and educational backwardness. In the first group comprising 15 castes with 3.288 % of population, the Commission recommended 1% reservation owing to its acute social, economical and educational backwardness. While the second group comprises 18 castes, with 62.748 % of population, the Commission recommended 9% reservation owing to average development. While the third group comprises a total of 26 castes with a 33.963 % of population, the Commission recommended 5% reservation owing to their improved conditions.
While accepting these proposals, the government has rejected the proposal of creamy layer, where the second generation of those enjoying the provisions should be barred from availing benefits of reservation. “The government approved the first three recommendations made by the Commission. The recommendation on creamy layer stands rejected,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a statement made in the Assembly.
The Chief Minister said the government remains committed to the welfare of SCs and further steps will be taken based on the Commission’s recommendations.