TG to take up Medigadda repair works in summer

Hyderabad: The state government is likely to take up the repairs of the three damaged barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla before the onset of this year’s monsoon.

Following the recent assurances by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the Kaleshwaram project would be functional soon, the Irrigation Department has expedited review of the technical study reports and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) recommendations. The department also speeded up designs for the three damaged barrages.

Officials said that the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, has already submitted its site inspection report along with a schedule of works for all three barrages. Testing works are under progress at Annaram and Sundilla barrages, while rehabilitation designs are to be prepared shortly.

“Systematic and scientific efforts are underway to salvage Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages”, an official said.

Officials said that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is closely monitoring the developments regarding finalisation of designs. The government’s priority is to restore the barrages, for which independent, highly qualified technical institutions and consultants have been engaged. The CWC has advised that designs be prepared by well-qualified and experienced technical experts, which they will vet, approve, and guide through execution.

The selected consultant will use CWPRS data to prepare detailed designs and cost estimates for restoring all three barrages. The Irrigation Minister has made it clear that the designs prepared by the consultants would be vetted by the CWC before execution begins.

“Work on rehabilitation will commence as soon as the water recedes and the final approvals are received from the CWC. Our goal is to ensure technical integrity, accountability, and full recovery of public assets”.

Officials said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the authorities to comply with the recommendations made by the NDSA, while undertaking repairs of the barrages.