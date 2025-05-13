TG unveils action plan to mobilise more funds

Hyderabad: With an aim to tide over the fiscal crisis, the state government rolled out an action plan to generate more revenues. Identification of costly lands in the districts, enhancement of excise income, expediting the issuing of construction permits in HMDA limits and sand sales from tribal areas were part of the immediate action plan announced on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilization, attended by Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Jupally Krishna Rao.

The Deputy CM directed the officials to identify and rectify any revenue leakages in the Excise department to enhance income. Although good progress has been seen in the sale of apartments and flats, the expected momentum is lacking in the sale of agricultural lands and open plots. The Group of Ministers instructed the officials to analyze the situation and take appropriate action.

The Group of Ministers instructed the revenue officials to identify valuable government lands in district centers and take immediate steps to protect them. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was directed to speed up issuing construction permits. Officials briefed the committee that the delay in granting permissions could be the main reason for declining revenue generated from property registration in the HMDA limits. The ministers asked the officials to pay more focus on promoting the realty industry in the fast-growing HMDA limits.

Regarding the Transport department, Bhatti directed that the newly introduced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system should be widely implemented across various departments to conduct large-scale inspections.

The Sub-Committee praised the Commercial Taxes department for achieving 6 per cent growth in the tax revenues. The department set a revenue target of Rs 600 crore in March and about Rs 500 crore was realized. The ministers emphasized the need for a well-structured plan, moving forward and advised officials accordingly.

The Sub-Committee further instructed the Tribal Welfare department to ensure that sand sales in tribal areas should be conducted through tribal societies, identifying genuine beneficiaries and enrolling them as members. They stressed that the department must take this seriously and implement it carefully to benefit real tribals.