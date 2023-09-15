Live
T'gana govt to launch Chief Minister's "Breakfast Scheme" for school children from Oct 24
The Telangana Government on Friday issued orders launching "the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme" for school children studying from classes 1 to 10, from October 24, Vijaya Dashami day.
Hyderabad:
The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies' schools on all school working days, the GO said.
The scheme would be launched in an attempt to address the nutritional status of school-going children which has been a concern and also to alleviate the burden of working mothers. "The Director of School Education is requested to furnish a detailed action plan for the implementation of the scheme so as to launch the scheme on Vijaya Dashami i.e., 24h October, 2023," it said. The State Government gives top most priority to the welfare of women and children. Towards their welfare and well-being, several schemes have been launched since the inception of Telangana resulting in transformational change in the social and health indicators, the order said