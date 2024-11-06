TGCOST conducts workshop on quantum computing

Hyderabad: A workshop on quantum computing and its applications was organised on Tuesday by the Telangana State Council for Science and Technology (TGCOST) under the auspices of the department of mathematics, JNTUH College of Engineering.

During the workshop, the participating students were made aware of the uses and applications of quantum computing, such as the existing knowledge of cryptography and the ability to easily solve complex mathematical problems that classical computers cannot solve.

JNTUH registrar Professor Venkateswara Rao said that quantum computing is a branch of computing based on modern physics and mathematics called quantum mechanics, which is the theory of well-being at the level of atoms and molecules.

He explained that a greater understanding of quantum computing could help develop quantum computers, which are different from classic computers. He explained that they will assist in doing calculations faster in the future, which will be the need of the hour with mathematics’ increasing relevance. Professor Padmavathi, vice principal of Engineering College, said that students who have a good grasp of mathematics will excel in other subjects as well, so they should learn mathematics, which is important in basic sciences.