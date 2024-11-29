TGEC to visit sarkari schools across State

Hyderabad: To overcome frequent food poisoning incidents due to the consumption of mid-day meals in government schools across the state, Telangana Education Commission on Thursday began an extensive tour across the schools.

Former IAS officer and Chairman of the Telangana Education Commission (TGEC), A Murali and members Prof Visweshwar Rao, Jyotsna and Dr Venkatesh will be visiting government educational institutions in all the districts and will also meet the stakeholders. During the first day of the tour, they visited schools in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and other districts.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari instructed all the District Collectors to make necessary arrangements for their visit. She asked the Collectors to provide all the necessary logistics and security to the Commission team during their visit.

It may be mentioned that the TGEC has been formed to make suggestions and proposals to the state government on chalking out an education policy on how to improve and provide quality education. On November 29, A Murali will visit Nagarkurnool, Jyotsna will visit Siddipet, Prof Vishweshar-Warangal, and Dr Venkatesh-Mahbubnagar.

Similarly, on November 30, Jyotsna will visit Ranga Reddy, Prof Vishweshwar-Hanumakonda, and Dr Venkatesh will visit Nalgonda district.

In the first week of December, the TGEC Chairman and members will hold meetings in the remaining districts in the state.