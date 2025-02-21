Live
TGFDC lists schedule for nature walks
Telangana Forest Development Corporation Executive Director, Eco-Tourism, Ranjeet Nayak on Thursday said that Nature Trail will be held at Vikarabad on February 23 and March 23;
Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Development Corporation Executive Director, Eco-Tourism, Ranjeet Nayak on Thursday said that Nature Trail will be held at Vikarabad on February 23 and March 23; Signature Overnight Nature Camp at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Nature Trail and Birding at Gajwel Forest Block on March 2 and 30, Nature Walk at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur on March 9 and 16. "Forest, birds, reptiles, and animal conservation is crucial for maintaining ecological balance, preserving biodiversity, and ensuring the sustainability of our planet. Forests act as the lungs of the Earth, providing oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide, and offering habitat to countless species. Birds, reptiles, and animals play essential roles in maintaining the food chain and natural ecosystems,” he said.
The ED emphasised the importance of conservation and stated that the goal was to bring people closer to nature. By fostering a connection between humans and wildlife, we can promote awareness, encourage sustainable practices, and protect the environment for future generations. For bookings and details to all the above events, call 98852 98980 or 94935 49399.