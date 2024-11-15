TGSPDCL deploys 101 ERT vehicles

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has deployed 101 Emergency Response Team vehicles equipped with advanced equipment to provide immediate response to power supply interruptions and emergencies within its jurisdiction.

The vehicle is equipped with one assistant engineer, three skilled personnel, a walkie-talkie, a thermovision camera, and the latest safety equipment such as a helmet, earth rod, gloves, safety belt, conductor, LT/HT cable, spanner kit, 14-foot adjustable ladder, axe, rope, LT/HT fuse wire, insulator, power saw, and wood cutter. In addition to comfortably carrying four personnel, this vehicle is also suitable for transporting a 100 KVA capacity distribution transformer.

Based on the performance of the vehicles introduced last month and for providing more efficient and effective services to the consumers, the chairman and managing director, TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui, issued orders allocating a total of 101 vehicles, 50 for the metro zone, 21 for the Rangareddy zone, 19 for the Medchal zone, and 11 for the rural zone, in addition to or in place of the existing vehicles within the company. These vehicles will be available at the field level from December this year.