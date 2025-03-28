TGSPDCL engineer caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant engineer working in TGSPDCL at Jeedimetla Division red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Thursday.

The ACB nabbed S Surrender Reddy, who had allegedly requested the bribe in exchange for providing a work estimate to shift an 11KV line and lay a cable for the complainant's building. The ACB recovered the bribe amount from Surrender Reddy at the scene. The incident occurred at the Jeedimetla Division at around 2:45 pm. A chemical test confirmed the presence of the bribe on his right-hand fingers and the front pocket of his trousers.

Surrender Reddy has been arrested and will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad. The investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has urged the public to report any incidents of bribery involving public servants through their toll-free number 1064 or via social media platforms, such as WhatsApp 9440446106, Facebook Telangana ACB, and X @TelanganaACB. The identity of the complainant will remain confidential.