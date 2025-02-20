TGSRTC announces discounts on VIJ, BLR routes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced discounted prices for buses running on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada route. According to TGSRTC, the special concession by the Corporation will now let travellers get a 10 per cent discount for Lahari buses, on non-AC sleeper cum seater super luxury buses and an eight percent discount on bus fares for Rajdhani AC buses.

Telangana RTC had also announced a 10 per cent discount for all buses from Telangana to Bengaluru. Announcing the discounts, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The discount is available on all services operating to and from the Bengaluru route. It will save Rs 100 – Rs 160 per passenger.” The Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes are the most popular long-distance routes run by the Telangana RTC.

Travellers can log onto www.tgsrtcbus.in for advance booking. Earlier on Tuesday, the TGSRTC announced special buses on the occasion of MahaShivratri in Telangana. In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked officials to appoint special RTC officers to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties due to heavy congestion at bus stands.