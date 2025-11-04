TGSRTC announces Rs 2 lakh exgratia sum after fatal crash

The TGSRTC has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims of the recent fatal road accident in Chevella, in addition to providing the insurance amount through the Vehicle Insurance Policy.

Y Nagi Reddy, the TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, visited the accident site, personally monitored the rescue operations, offered his condolences to the bereaved families, and instructed officials to provide comprehensive support.

According to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the TGSRTC, there was no fault found with either the condition of the TGSRTC bus or the driving of the bus operator. The bus was confirmed to possess all necessary Fitness and valid Insurance certifications. The corporation stated that the accident was caused by the over-speeding of a heavily loaded gravel tipper lorry, which overturned and fell onto the bus after the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle in what is known to be an accident-prone spot.

The crash occurred around 6:15 am near Indira Reddy Nagar, Mirzaguda (within Chevella limits). The bus, registered TS34TA 6354 (Tandur), was struck head-on by the tipper lorry, registered TG06T 3879, which was travelling in the opposite direction at high speed.

A senior TGSRTC officer explained that the tipper, which was loaded with gravel and hard stone chips from Lakdaram (Patancheru, Sangareddy District) and en route to Manneguda, lost control while attempting to overtake multiple vehicles. It subsequently veered directly into the path of the oncoming bus. The resulting impact caused extensive damage to the bus, with a large volume of gravel and dust pouring into the passenger compartment. This debris led to passengers being trapped, resulting in severe breathing difficulties, multiple injuries, and fatalities due to a combination of suffocation and trauma.

Senior TGSRTC officials, including the Executive Director (O&IT), ED/HZ, JD(V&S), RM/RR, Dy.RM(O)/RR, and Dy.RM(M)/RR, rushed to the location to oversee operations and review the circumstances of the crash.

Swift rescue and relief operations were coordinated by senior Police Officers, Emergency Services personnel, the District Collector, and Revenue Department officials. TGSRTC Depot Managers from Tandur, Parigi, and Vikarabad coordinated the on-ground response and the transfer of the injured to hospitals.