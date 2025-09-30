TGSRTC boss Sajjanar calls it a day with bus travel in city

Hyderabad: On his last day as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), VC Sajjanar opted for a symbolic farewell gesture that reflected his strong commitment to public transport. The MD expressed his deep bond with public transport by travelling in an RTC bus. On Monday, like a regular passenger, Sajjanar boarded the 113 I/M route bus from Lakdikapool – Telephone Bhavan bus stop to Bus Bhavan. He made the ticket payment through UPI and collected the ticket from the conductor. Later, he interacted with fellow passengers during the journey.

Commuters on board were pleasantly surprised to see the outgoing MD sharing the ride with them. He took the opportunity to interact with passengers, listen to their feedback, and discuss their experiences of using RTC services. Sajjanar took charge as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of RTC on 03.09.2021 following government orders.

He continued the post for more than 4 years. Sajjar expressed his sincere gratitude to all the beloved TGSRTC officers and staff. When I assumed my role, the organization was facing significant challenges. There was uncertainty about whether the organization could endure amidst a financial shortfall. This fear was deeply felt by everyone.

Over the course of four years filled with challenges and triumphs, we have successfully elevated the corporation to new heights, thanks to the unwavering support of all our employees. Your collaboration has enabled us to execute significant reforms, such as upgrading our fleet by replacing old buses with new ones, generating an impressive revenue exceeding Rs 9,000 crore annually and enhancing Tarnaka Hospital to meet corporate standards.