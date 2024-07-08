TGSRTC introduces new services in IT corridor to meet demand

Hyderabad: In view of increasing traffic, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation has introduced new bus services in the Information Technology corridor of the city. The objective is to ease the traffic woes of software employees and others in the vicinity.

After conducting several surveys across Metro stations, bus stations, and work places in the IT corridor to understand travel patterns, demand, requirements, and solutions, the RTC introduced the services.

One of the most popular and important routes to be introduced was Miyapur-Narsingi via the Allwyn ‘x’ road, Kothaguda, and Gachibowli. The buses will be operated on the route with an average 15-minute frequency to cater to software employees who reside in Miyapur, BHEL, Hafeezpet, and surroundings to reach Gachibowli and Narsingi.

More buses were added for public transport in Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar, and Miyapur, where the RTC identified good commuter potential.

RTC officials said it introduced air-conditioned bus services on other routes connecting Bachupally and Waverock via JNTU and Mindspace and other routes like Mehdipatnam to Gopanpally via Nanakramguda, Wipro, and vicinities. These AC buses were deployed following continuous demand from bus users.

The officials said the main challenge for these regions is the user preference for cabs and autorickshaws over RTC. The RTC is making attempts to attract travellers to use the RTC as its main transport utility. Exclusive Metro Express ladies special buses are also introduced from JNTU to Waverock. These services proceed via Forum Mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ Road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ Road, Wipro Circle, and ICI Towers.

The RTC has also started bus services, which are called ‘Cyber Liners’ (mini-buses), to the newly-opened US consulate from Raidurg Metro station, linking the DLF station, Waverock, and GAR. Vajra AC mini-buses are stationed at the Metro stations in the IT corridor to enable the employees to reach their offices. The service is provided as part of the last-mile connectivity for commuters in Hi-Tech City.