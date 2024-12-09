TGSRTC resumes services on Sec’bad-Teegalkunta-Charminar route

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) resumed bus services on the Teegalkunta to Charminar route in Old City and Teegalkunta to Secunderabad on Sunday.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen flagged off the bus service at Teegalkunta along with RTC officials.

On this occasion, MLA Mubeen said that on the representation of AIMIM, the bus services on the two routes were restored. A bus service will ply between Teegalkunta-Charminar, and Secunderabad-Teegalkunta for the convenience of the local residents.

It has been witnessed that the residents, especially the students, were facing difficulties in travelling because the RTC service was withdrawn on the route.

At that time, the RTC cited narrow roads and low occupancy as reasons for discontinuing the bus services.

However, following the representation submitted by MLA Mubeen on behalf of the public, the RTC authorities examined the feasibility of reintroducing the bus service on that route.