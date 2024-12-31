TGSRTC to Run 6,432 Special Buses for Sankranti 2024 | Telangana Bus Services

With the announcement of its Sankranti 2024 bus services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) promises to run 6,432 special buses over the holiday season. For individuals going to their hometowns for the Sankranti celebrations, the TGSRTC festive bus timetable will operate from January 9 to January 15, offering convenient transportation options.

TGSRTC had 4,484 special buses scheduled for Sankranti last year, but 5,246 buses were actually deployed because of the huge passenger demand. The business has chosen to expand the number to TGSRTC 6,432 buses Sankranti this year in order to guarantee seamless travel throughout the state in expectation of a comparable or higher travel volume.

MGBS, JBS, Uppal, Aramgarh, LB Nagar, KPHB, Bowenpally, and Gachibowli are some of the major hubs from which buses running under the TGSRTC Sankranti travel arrangements depart. For routes to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal, Telangana Special Buses Sankranti will also include electric buses in an effort to improve customer comfort.

Additionally, people going from Hyderabad to places in Andhra Pradesh like Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and more would have access to special bus services.

Women passengers on Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses operating at this time will be eligible for free travel under the state government's Mahalaxmi plan as part of the Telangana Sankranthi bus upgrades.

Reservations for these special buses for Sankranti 2024 can be made in advance via the TGSRTC website at www.tgsrtcbus.in. Contact TGSRTC customer support at 040-69440000 or 040-2345033 for more details.