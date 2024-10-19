The government should make a statement about repealing GO No.29- Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay alighted from the police vehicle and sat on the road at the entrance of the Telugu Talli flyover. He demanded a statement from the state government to withdraw GO No.29.

Adilabad MLA Payala Shankar joined Sanjay in the protest. Group-I aspirants in large numbers stood together to shield the union minister and prevent the police from reaching him. The 'Chalo Secretariat' rally of Sanjay Kumar caused tension from Rama Krishna Mut Road to the Telugu Talli Flyover as the Union Minister refused to move until the state government announced the repeal of GO No. 29 to provide justice to the unemployed.

Traffic came to a grinding halt as the 'Chalo Secretariat' of Bandi Sanjay Kuar continued and reached Liberty Centre. Despite the best efforts of the police to prevent the procession of the 'Chalo Secretariat' being led by Sanjay Kumar has reached nearer to the State Secretariat.







