Live
- CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level
- MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.
- BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season
- District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.
- Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.
- IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test
- Must stop 'forex drain' due to students going abroad: Dhankhar
- Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
- Think critically, leverage AI to gain strategic advantage: Rajnath Singh to military leaders
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr
Just In
The government should make a statement about repealing GO No.29- Bandi Sanjay
Sat on protest at the entrance of Telugu Talli flyover
Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay alighted from the police vehicle and sat on the road at the entrance of the Telugu Talli flyover. He demanded a statement from the state government to withdraw GO No.29.
Adilabad MLA Payala Shankar joined Sanjay in the protest. Group-I aspirants in large numbers stood together to shield the union minister and prevent the police from reaching him. The 'Chalo Secretariat' rally of Sanjay Kumar caused tension from Rama Krishna Mut Road to the Telugu Talli Flyover as the Union Minister refused to move until the state government announced the repeal of GO No. 29 to provide justice to the unemployed.
Traffic came to a grinding halt as the 'Chalo Secretariat' of Bandi Sanjay Kuar continued and reached Liberty Centre. Despite the best efforts of the police to prevent the procession of the 'Chalo Secretariat' being led by Sanjay Kumar has reached nearer to the State Secretariat.