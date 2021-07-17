The Hans India got name & fame through its unbiased news

Nalgonda: The Hans India got name and fame through its unbiased news during its 10-year journey, Additional Collector Vanamala Chandrashekar stated. He participated in the decennial celebrations marking the tenth anniversary of The Hans India at his camp office in Nalgonda on Friday.

As part of the celebrations, along with DPRO Peddi Srinivas, the Additional Collector cut the cake and unveiled the decennial edition of The Hans India. Later, he said as its logo 'Swan' indicates, The Hans has been showing its uniqueness by publishing the news as it is, without fabricating it. People respect newspapers, which maintain standards and quality like The Hans India, he added.

Chandrashekar wished The Hans India to reach the pinnacle of success by publishing more qualitative news by covering all sections of people and all sectors in the society. DPRO Peddi Srinivas in his address stated that The Hans India is ahead of other newspapers by publishing local news along with national and international news.

The Hans India district correspondent Deekonda Ravi Shankar, HMTV staff reporter Babburi Ashok Goud, The Hans India circulation in-charge G Srinivas, Marketing Manager K Srinivas, Photographer M Srinivas, ACO Chandram, local paper agent Gundu Venkateshwarlu and others were present on the occasion.