The popular, accessible leader

Siddipet: BRS senior leader Thanneeru Harish Rao, nephew of party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is known as the troubleshooter in the party. Taking reigns from his uncle, Harish Rao contested as an MLA on the TRS (now BRS) ticket for the first time in 2004, three years after the formation of the party. Since then, he has been elected in all the assembly polls held for the constituency.

After a brief stint as the minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s government in United Andhra Pradesh, he resigned, as per the party decision. Later, he served as the Minister for Irrigation, Finance, Legislative Affairs and Medical and Health in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet. Since he contested for the first time, Harish Rao emerged as a strong leader making himself accessible to the people, and developing a strong network among the cadre and support from the party cadre and people. He is known for making the development of the constituency a top priority which helped him to garner support from the people of his constituency. After CM KCR, he was the second in command and a trusted lieutenant of his uncle in the cabinet, steering the launching of several irrigation projects in the state post the formation of Telangana.