The rice that needs no cooking

Karimnagar: As the price of domestic gas is increasing day-by-day, here is the good news for those who wish to save money and energy. A young and aspiring farmer, Garla Srikanth replicated cultivation of magic rice known as 'Boka saul' which does not require any kind of cooking.

Just soak it in hot water for 15 minutes and enjoy its flavour. Boka saul —is an indigenous variety of rice produced exclusively in lower regions of Assam in Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Darrang, Dhubri, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Baksa areas.

It is the latest product from Assam to get the Geographical Indication tag, commonly called the GI tag. First sown by June end, this special variety of Assamese rice is often referred to as 'magic rice'.

It requires no cooking, unlike every other variety of rice. This unique variety of Assamese rice is very simple, and equally budget-friendly, to "cook".

All one needs to do is soak the rice in cold water for about an hour to swell and Voila! Locals like it best with milk, jaggery and banana. Boka saul is usually sowed in June and harvested in December. It is highly nutritious and is grown only through organic farming.

If chemical fertilizers are used, then the crop will not grow. The study conducted by the Biotechnology department of the Guwahati University said that Boka saul rive variety has 10.73 percent of fibre and 6.8 percent of protein and cools down the body.

Meanwhile, the officials of the agriculture department said that the research works are on to find out what kind of impact the magic rice Boka saul shows on the digestive system of the persons who consume it.