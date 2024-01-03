There won’t be corruption in implementation of schemes

Peddapalli: There will be no room for corruption in the implementation of Abhaya Hastam Guarantee Schemes and the government schemes will be handed over to the deserving in a step-by-step manner in a transparent manner, said Peddapalli MLA Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao on Tuesday.

The MLA participated in Prjaja Palana programme organised in Kalva Srirampur, Vennampally and Pegadapalli villages under Kalva Srirampur mandal.

He said that as soon as the new government was formed, women were given the opportunity to travel from anywhere in RTC buses for free, and similarly, the limit of Rajiv Aarogyasri was increased from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh.

Applications are being accepted for the implementation of the remaining guarantee schemes under the Praja Palana programme and all people should register their applications and they have the opportunity to submit applications at the gram panchayat office till January 6.

MLA Ramana Rao said that all the eligible women will be given assistance of Rs 2,500 per month and a gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500. The women should register their gas cylinder company name and gas number.

The MLA said that those who are eligible for the financial assistance provided to farmers and agricultural labourers under the Rythu Bharosa programme and new pensions will have to submit applications.

He said that Indiramma houses will be granted to all the poor who have no houses, the beneficiaries will be benefited in a phased manner and the most needy will be given houses in the first phase. The MLA said that the government has decided to provide up to 200 units of free electricity to those eligible under the Griha Jyoti scheme, and the meter number of the house must be entered while submitting the Parja Palana application.

He advised the concerned authorities to receive new ration card applications in villages through special counters. He said that the panchayat secretary should take steps towards receiving applications from every family in the village.