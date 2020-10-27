Thorrur to be made model municipality

Mahabubabad: The Thorrur municipality will be a model for development in the near future, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Inaugurating the central lighting system in the town on Monday, he said that a plan is on the anvil to turn the Thorrur municipality as one of the best in the State.

"Proving Andhra leaders wrong, who predicted Telangana would face power crisis if a separate State was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has succeeded in ensuring 24-hour power supply to all sectors in the State. KCR has ensured uninterrupted and quality power supply for domestic, agriculture sector and industries," the minister said. There is no other State in the country that provides 24-hour power supply to agriculture free of cost," he added.

Later, the minister along with MP Maloth Kavitha and MLA B Shankar Naik consoled the journalist Ranjith Reddy and his wife, parents of nine-year-old Deekshith who was killed by a kidnapper recently, in Mahabubabad. The minister assured support to the victim's parents. Further, he said that the accused will get such punishment which will set an example in future.

Elsewhere in Kodakandla, the minister who inspected the ongoing construction works of Rythu Vedika directed the officials to complete it immediately. He said that the idea of Rythu Vedika was mooted by the CM to unite farmers and enable them to make collective decisions regarding agriculture and allied activities.