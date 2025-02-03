Thousands of Devotees Gather for Grand Finale of Jogulamba Brahmotsavam

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Temple, recognized as the fifth Shakti Peetha, witnessed a massive influx of devotees eager to witness the divine form of Goddess Jogulamba.

On the final day of the annual Brahmotsavam celebrations, devotees gathered in large numbers to take part in the sacred rituals. Marking the occasion of Vasant Panchami, the temple priests conducted the Purnahuti and Avabhritha Snanam, followed by the Sahasra Ghata Abhishekam using Panchamritam (a mixture of milk, honey, ghee, sugar, and curd).

With devotion and reverence, the devotees participated in the ritual by offering holy waters from their kalashas (sacred pots) to the goddess. The temple premises were filled with chants and spiritual fervor, creating a divine atmosphere.

Due to the large turnout, temple queues stretched for hours, with devotees patiently waiting for their chance to seek the goddess's blessings. The spiritual energy and grandeur of the event left devotees deeply moved and spiritually fulfilled.