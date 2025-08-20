Three caught with ganja in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Police in Narayanpet district cracked down on drug peddling on Monday after apprehending three youths in possession of ganja near the Makthal mandal headquarters.

According to officials, the police intercepted the accused while they were transporting the contraband.

During the operation, the authorities seized 150 grams of ganja, Rs 5,000 in cash, and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police stated that the youths were attempting to circulate the banned substance in nearby areas when they were caught red-handed. Following the seizure, the accused were taken into custody and produced before the court.

They have since been remanded to judicial custody.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern of drug peddling among youngsters in the region. Police officials assured that strict measures will continue to be taken to curb illegal activities and protect youth from falling into the trap of substance abuse.