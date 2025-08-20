  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three caught with ganja in Narayanpet

Three caught with ganja in Narayanpet
x
Highlights

Narayanpet: Police in Narayanpet district cracked down on drug peddling on Monday after apprehending three youths in possession of ganja near the...

Narayanpet: Police in Narayanpet district cracked down on drug peddling on Monday after apprehending three youths in possession of ganja near the Makthal mandal headquarters.

According to officials, the police intercepted the accused while they were transporting the contraband.

During the operation, the authorities seized 150 grams of ganja, Rs 5,000 in cash, and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police stated that the youths were attempting to circulate the banned substance in nearby areas when they were caught red-handed. Following the seizure, the accused were taken into custody and produced before the court.

They have since been remanded to judicial custody.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern of drug peddling among youngsters in the region. Police officials assured that strict measures will continue to be taken to curb illegal activities and protect youth from falling into the trap of substance abuse.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick