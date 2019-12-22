Three-member gang of Stuartpuram held in Gajwel

The Gajwel police have arrested a three-member gang of Stuartpuram and produced them before media on Saturday. Gajwel CI Madhusuhan Reddy said that the offenders were arrested for wandering suspiciously in Pragnapur.

The offenders admitted to committing the thefts while questioning. They were identified as Masapati Venkateshwarlu aka Peddulu, Gajjela Ankalu, Ravula Rajavva and are the natives of Stuartpuram village of Bapatla mandal of Guntur district.

The police said that the gang was involved in pick-pocketing and stealing passenger bags at the railway station. The gang had gone to jail in robbery cases in Vijayawada, Bapatla, Gudur, Piduguralla, Suryaraopet, Chirala, Bonakal, Kalwapalem and Sattenapalli.

In February, they robbed a passenger bag while he was going to Siddipet from JBS. They stole 5 tolas of gold and left the bag at the station. In May, they stole Rs 21,000 from a woman's bag, earrings and chain while she was boarding Pragnapur bus.

The Gajwel police recovered 14 tolas of gold from them.