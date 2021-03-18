X
Three-storey building collapsed in Siddipet, one injured

Three-storey building collapsed in Siddipet, one injured
Three-storey building collapsed in Siddipet, one injured

A person was injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Thimmapur of Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday.

A person was injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Thimmapur of Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday. Locals said that a major mishap was averted after 30 workers who were in the building vacated the place 10 minutes before the incident.

The revenue and police officials reached the place and are examining. The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

