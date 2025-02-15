"Thudi Megha Reddy: Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj's Path is Practical for All"

Wanaparthy : In Wanaparthy district, the 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj were celebrated in a grand manner under the auspices of the District Tribal Development Department on Saturday at the Sewalal Bhavan on the outskirts of Nagavaram village. Tribals from all over the district attended the celebrations while Lambadi women attended the celebrations in their traditional attire.

Earlier, MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, who participated in the Mahabog (homam) program for Sevalal Maharaj and Merama Yadi Devi, along with Planning Commission Vice Chairman Dr. G. Chinna Reddy, Lambadi priests Raj Pawar and Bikshya Nayak, offered naivedyam by adding ghee and kadav prasadam in the homam in a traditional manner.

He prayed for the blessings of all the people of the district with good health and wealth.

Speaking at the program held later, the legislators recalled that Devalal was a role model for everyone and taught them not to commit violence against life, not to lie, not to steal, and not to eat meat.

He said that the state government would officially organize the 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sevalal, for which Rs. 3.00 crores have been released in the state. He said that Rs. 2.68 lakhs have been sanctioned for Wanaparthi constituency. He assured that he would work hard to construct a Sevalal temple in his constituency and complete the existing Sevalal Bhavan with all the facilities.

Speaking at the program, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Dr. G. Chinna Reddy praised Sevalal, who was a great saint and who had appeased the goddess and saved his dead bulls and horses and made him a servant of Merama Yadi. He said that he was a warrior who fought against the British. He reminded them that they should not steal and should not eat meat.

He said that tribals have a hard-working mentality and that the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi included the Banjaras in BC in the ST list in 1956, thus giving them reservation in jobs and promotions.

He suggested that development can be achieved only through education, and therefore every Banjara should give first priority to education and get higher education. He said that the state government gives high priority to education and agriculture and asked the tribals to take advantage of these. He reminded them that he had worked hard to bring an ST Gurukul school to Wanaparthy district.

Among the tribals, Shankar Naik, Jatru Naik and Valya Naik also spoke.

Special Officer P. Sitaram Nayak, Tribal Development Officer Beeram Subba Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Srinivas Goud, former MPP Kichcha Reddy, Tribal Service Association President Chandru Nayak, Tribal Employees Association President Arjun Nayak, former ZPTC Hanumanthu Nayak, V. Radha Krishna, Surya Nayak, Krishna Nayak, tribal employees, tribal women, students, youth and others participated.











































