Tight security for CM’s Khammam visit on Jan 18

DistrictIn-charge Collector P Sreeja on Tuesday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district on January 18.

Sreeja, along with Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt and other officials inspected the proposed venue and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.

Seerja said the Chief Minister would participate in foundation-laying ceremonies, inaugurations and other official programmes in the limits of Yedulapuram Municipality and Kusumanchi.

She instructed officials to set up a helipad near the Nursing College strictly in accordance with DGCA standards and ensure the deployment of a fire tender at the site.

Emphasising security, Sreeja directed that a tight security arrangement be put in place for the Chief Minister’s visit. A medical team, along with a 108 ambulance, should be made available as per protocol and included in the CM’s convoy, she said.

Municipal Commissioner of Yedulapuram A. Srinivasa Reddy, along with officials from Irrigation, Roads and Buildings and other departments, were present during the inspection.