Tiranga rally in MBNR today

Mahabubnagar: In a strong show of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, Mahabubnagar is all set to host a grand Tiranga Rally on Sunday at 4:30 pm. The rally, spearheaded by MP DK Aruna, is being organised to celebrate the success of Operation Sindhoor.

Highlighting national unity and saluting the bravery of Indian soldiers, Aruna has appealed to the people of Palamuru to turn out in large numbers and make the rally a grand success. “Let’s stand together in support of our brave soldiers who risk their lives for our safety. This rally is not just a march—it is our voice of unity and respect,” she said.

The rally will commence from the Stadium Ground and proceed to the Clock Tower, with elaborate arrangements being made by the district administration to ensure its smooth conduct.

A wide cross-section of society—including women, youth, farmers, traders, students, union leaders, media representatives, and political leaders across party lines—is expected to participate in this patriotic event.