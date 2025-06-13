TMC tightens noose around fake docs; imposters land in the soup

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has conducted inspections in Nalgonda district, uncovering numerous individuals operating as allopathic doctors without proper qualifications. These ‘fake doctors’ were found running allopathic hospitals under the guise of providing ‘first aid scoped medicine’ and presenting themselves as legitimate medical practitioners.

Acting on instructions from Telangana Medical Council Registrar Dr Lalayya and Chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar, a team led by TGMC Vice Chairman Dr Gundagani Srinivas and TGMC Member Dr Vishnu carried out inspections on these illicit hospitals in Devarakonda, Nalgonda district.

During these operations, the team identified several individuals illegally practising allopathic medicine. Among those discovered were a person named Rajeshwara Rao, operating ‘Rajeshwara Rao Clinic’ in the Devarakonda area; a person named Padmavati, running ‘Srinivas Poly Clinic’ in Mall Town; and a person named Jahangir, found to be operating an allopathic clinic with a falsified Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) degree and prescribing allopathic medicines. Furthermore, a person named Santosh was found operating ‘Maharshi Clinic’ under the name of an MBBS doctor, Venkat Reddy.

Further investigations revealed that a person named R Ramesh, who was only qualified as an optometrist, was operating ‘Akshara Hospital’, performing eye surgeries and administering antibiotics. Another individual named Ramesh was found to be operating ‘Padmavati Hospital’, falsely posing as a specialist with an MBBS and MD in general medicine. When questioned by Medical Council members, these individuals failed to submit valid degree certificates, despite claiming to have completed MBBS in Russia.

The inspections revealed that these unqualified individuals were administering high doses of antibiotic and steroid injections and tablets to patients without proper justification for their illnesses. The TGMC team emphasised that there is no legal provision allowing the establishment of an allopathic clinic without a licence in the name of a first aid centre, nor for providing allopathic medicine without proper qualifications. The concept of “allopathic medicine within the scope of a first aid centre” is entirely fictitious and holds no legal basis, according to the TGMC team.