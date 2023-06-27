Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 27-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Following the Karnataka formula, the AICC has embarked on a major exercise to ensure that the party leaders put their differences on the backburner and go to polls unitedly. The AICC has decided to directly plan and coordinate in implementation of the party strategies from July till the polls are over. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi will be playing an active role as they did in Karnataka and would be addressing several public meetings beginning July 2. Read More

2. Solapur: Be it the jhopadpatti (urban slums) of industrial city Solapur or its upscale residencies, they are all mushroomed by the people who migrated from Telangana. The thickly populated Bhavanarushipet in the city where former two-time Lok Sabha Member Dharmanna Mondayya Sadul resides was abuzz with people on Monday with the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Prof R Limbadri, a senior professor at Osmania University, as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday. This marks Limbadri’s third consecutive year serving as the Chairman of TSCHE. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The No Bag Day programme, initiated by the SCERT on the fourth Saturday of every month, aims to provide students with the freedom to go without bags and take a break from the regular curriculum. However, while the State government and few private schools have successfully implemented this initiative, a significant number of private schools in Telangana have not yet adopted this practice. Read More

5. Warangal: In a move that augurs well for the chilli farmers in Telangana, especially for those belonging to the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Khammam, the State Government has given green signal to set up a chilli research centre in Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district. Read More



