Warangal: Chilli research centre, a long-cherished dream

Warangal: In a move that augurs well for the chilli farmers in Telangana, especially for those belonging to the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Khammam, the State Government has given green signal to set up a chilli research centre in Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district.



It may be noted here that Telangana is the second largest producer of chilli in the country with an approximate area, production and productivity of 0.85 lakh hectares (2.10 lakh acres), 3.28 lakh tonnes and 3,859 Kg/ha (1,561 Kg per acre) respectively.

Chilli research centre is a long-cherished dream especially for the farmers belonging to the erstwhile districts of Khammam and Warangal, the largest producers of high quality chilli in the State. In united Andhra Pradesh, Guntur has a chilli research centre. The chapata variety, also known as desi, grown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is much in demand abroad and domestic markets as it was extensively used for food flavoring and coloring besides in the preparation of chemicals. The other varieties of chilli cultivated in the region are… Byadgi, LCA, Teja and Single Patti. The agricultural markets yards in Warangal (Enumamula) and Khammam witness record arrivals every year.

Against this backdrop, there has been a long-pending demand for the establishment of a research centre in the region. According to Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, the research centre, which will operate under the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University, will do a world of good for the chilli farmers. Besides conducting research on finding new varieties of chilli, the research centre will also guide the farmers to avoid labour intensive and unhygienic post harvest drying practices that have detrimental impact on the quality of chilli.

The farmers can consult the scientists if their crops come under the attack of diseases, Reddy said.

Sources say that MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, during his visit on June 17, had directed the district administration to identify land for the research centre.

Following which the authorities had earmarked 30 acres near Kannaraopet under Nallabelli mandal. It’s learnt that the State Government is likely to issue a GO in a day or two for the establishment of a research centre.