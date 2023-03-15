Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: BRS national president and Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold a mammoth public meeting at KandharLoha in Maharashtra on March 26. It is expected that leaders from different political parties are likely to join the BRS in the public meeting. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations March 2023 (IPE March 2023) will be held from March 15 to April 4, and a total of 9,47,699 students of both the first and second years of the intermediate course will give their examination in 1,473 centres spread across the state. Read More

3. Hanumakonda: Arogya Mahila scheme will provide health services exclusively for women with an aim to make Telangana healthy and stronger, Hanumakonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik said. Read More

4. Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that Telangana government is working with the aim of providing better facilities to the people of Karimnagar city. Read More

5. Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the BRS ranks to make the party's Athmeeya Sammelanams to be held across Khammam constituency a success. Read More



