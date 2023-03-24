Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana government will not send any report to the Centre on crop damage caused by recent unseasonal rains, in protest against Central government's unhelpful attitude towards the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday, even as he announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers. KCR on Thursday inspected the crops damaged due to recent unseasonal showers and hailstorms in Khammam, Mahabubabad and other districts. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana on Thursday said that the SSC exam hall tickets will be available online from Friday. Students can download their hall ticket from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Read More

3. Mahabubnagar: Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Sports and Youth welfare, has stressed that caste discrimination will end in the country only when the Dalits and other downtrodden communities are given opportunities to develop economically and socially. Read More

4. Rangareddy: Ranga Reddy district collector S Harish has set a new example of what a civil servant should be in a short of time one month. Harish who earlier worked as Medak District Collector has brought about significant changes in the lives of local's people in the district told Hans India. Read More

5. Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao has advised the staff of government hospitals not to get annoyed at the patients and asked them to provide a good atmosphere to them for getting the treatment in the hospitals. Read More



