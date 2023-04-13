Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Bhupalpally: The police conducted a free medical camp for the tribal people at Singaram village under Adavi Mutharam mandal in Bhupalpally district on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy who inaugurated the medical camp said that the police have concern towards the welfare of the Adivasis. "We have been trying to reach out to the underprivileged sections, especially those living in the forest areas. We are doing our bit for the upliftment of the tribal communities," Reddy said. Read More

2. Khammam : Four persons died and four others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a meeting of the ruling BRS at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday. Read More

3. Warangal : Demanding justice for the youth who appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-I examination that was later cancelled due to question paper leak, the BJP will organise Nirudyoga March on April 15, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. The rally will be led by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, and will begin at Kakatiya University X roads and will conclude at Ambedkar Statue in Hanumakonda, he added. Read More

4. Rangareddy : Ashanna Goud, the Congress party President of Farooqnagar Mandal, has condemned Telangana PCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar for his one-sided and biased politics within the party in Shadnagar constituency. He alleges that the party will soon disappear in Shadnagar constituency under the leadership of Veerlapalli Shankar. Read More

5. Gadwal: District collector Valluri Kranti on Wednesday ordered the Animal Husbandry department to complete the list of eligible beneficiaries for the second phase distribution of sheep. Read More



