Tony Blair, Trump’s tech director invited to TG Global Summit

Hyderabad: Several global players in the trade, chief executive officers (CEOs) and business strategists including former British prime minister Tony Blair, US President Donald Trump’s Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, industrialist Anand Mahindra, members of the United Arab Emirates Royal Family have been invited to the TelanganaRising Global Summit 2025 being organized by the Congress government on December 8 and 9 at the Future City to mark its second anniversary.

Famous football player Lionel Messi will be the centre of the attraction during the summit. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited nearly 3,000 delegates from India and abroad to this mega summit. Famous celebrities, industrialists, and technology leaders from all over the world are expected to attend the event.

Some of the dignitaries who received the invitation are Sheikh Tariq Al Qasimi, a member of the royal family of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates; Deutsche Börse Group Head Ludwig Heinzelmann, Enrission Founding Partner W Winston, Mandal Wildlife Group CEO Bennett Neo, along with CEOs of several tech companies, investors, and startup founders.

The Chief Minister will unveil the TelanganaRising 2047 vision document on December 9 during the two-day conference. World football legend Lionel Messi will be visiting Hyderabad on December 13. A special football match will be organized during his visit to the city. This will be a special attraction and the concluding event of the TelanganaRising Global summit, the officials said.

The summit is being organized with a slogan of “Come, Join the Rise”, officials said, adding that the vision document would create a roadmap for the future of Telangana with the goals of economic growth, progress in all sectors, welfare of all communities, empowerment, and inclusive growth.

The state government is making world-class arrangements to make the summit a big success. “The summit will be a big platform to showcase the development and welfare of the state in all sectors to the world. The summit will also focus on attracting huge investments from the global companies in technology, manufacturing, financial management and other sectors”, officials said.