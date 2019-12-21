Trending :
Toopran: Minister Harish Rao inaugurates various development works

Toopran: Minister Harish Rao toured in the mandal and inaugurated several development works on Friday. He inaugurated Atal tinkering lab and meditation center at residential school in Toopran.

He interacted with the students. Later he laid foundation for ZP High School and Panchayat building at Islampur. Hairsh visited the model village Malkapur. Later, he started community hall for women at Koinapally. Toopran MPP Swapna of Congress along with 100 activists joined TRS in presence of Harish Rao.

Collector Dharma Reddy, joint collector Nagesh, ZP chairperson Hemalatha Sekhar Goud, forest corporation chairman B Prathap Reddy, former chairperson Bhupathi Reddy, Election Reddy, Ravinder Goud, Babul Reddy and others were present.

