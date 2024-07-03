Top leaders of Telangana Electricity Employees 1104 Union visited Bhadrachala Sitaramchandra Swamy

Badrachalam: TEE 1104 Union State President-Secretaries Vemunuri - Venkateswarlu Saibabu Garlu and Principal Leaders of Various Companies Bhadrachala Shri Sitaramachandra Swami visited them today. Speaking to the reporters of the local newspaper on this occasion... *Telangana power companies should be prosperous.To provide health care to the employees & to provide adequate power generation, consumption and supply to this state without any hindrances, the power employees are effectively fulfilling their duties.President's secretaries Vemunuri Venkateswarlu and Sai Babu told the press during their visit to Ramulavaru.

Union Honorary Advisors R.Janardhan Reddy Former General Secretary K.Sathyanarayana TGSPDCL Working President Venkanna TGNPDCL Mahbubnagar District President-Secretaries Swami-Pandu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District President-Secretaries*Yadagiri - Amarnath* Manchiryala District Secretary G.Kondaiah Nalgonda District Presidents T.Jaipal Reddy Habsiguda Hyderabad Regional President - Secretaries Srinivas Naik - Niranjan Reddy Hyderabad Rajendranagar Regional Secretary Lakshminarayana Goud Pochampadu Regional President Secretaries K. Chandraya - MD Nazir Chairman of Manuguru Bhadradri Power Plant, Hemla, Durga Ashok Watadi, JenkoWorking President & State Vice Presidents, TEE 1104 Union and others participated.