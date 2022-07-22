TOSS releases SSC & Intermediate results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X and Intermediate results on Thursday. The overall pass percentage of Grade 10 students is 51.96 per cent and Intermediate is 41.02 per cent.

According to TOSS, the Printed Memorandum of Marks of pass/fail candidates will be sent to the concerned institutions within 15 days.

Candidates can download a copy of the Memorandum of Marks from the website 'www.telangana open school.org'. If there are any discrepancy in the memos they shall be brought to the notice of the Director on or before August 15.

Candidates who wish to apply for recounting shall pay Rs 400 per paper for intermediate and Rs 350 for SSC.

The prescribed fee for Recounting and Re-verification cum-supply of photocopy of valued answer scripts is to be paid from July 26 to August 5 through any one of "MEE-Seva" or TS Online centres across the Telangana State.