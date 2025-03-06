TPCC leaves MLC list to high command

Hyderabad: Failing to reach a consensus on the selection of MLC candidates under the MLA quota, the PCC core committee, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has decided to refer the matter to the party high command for a final decision.

The meeting, attended by AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, reviewed the list of probable candidates. Discussions centered on the selection criteria and the screening process, particularly in light of the overwhelming number of applications received from aspirants. During the meeting, Meenakshi Natarajan also shared her observations from the Medak and Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency review meetings held on Tuesday.

Top party leaders, including the Chief Minister and key ministers, are scheduled to visit Delhi on March 7 to meet with the party high command. The agenda includes finalizing the MLC candidate list and deliberating on the long-pending Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, the AICC has introduced a 'three-group formula' to enhance coordination within the party. Meenakshi Natarajan, who has emphasized prioritizing loyal party workers with at least 10 years of service for nominated posts, has categorized party members into three groups: Long-standing members – those who have been with the party since its early days. Pre-election entrants – those who defected to Congress before the elections. Post-election joiners – those who aligned with the party after it came to power.

This classification will now play a crucial role in determining priority for party positions moving forward.