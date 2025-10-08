TPHDA Resists Appointing Non-Medical Professionals to Hospital Admin Roles

The Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to assign hospital administration roles to Group-1 officers who lack medical qualifications. The association has urged the government to examine the policies and practices of esteemed institutions across various states before proceeding with such appointments.

Drawing on global research and recommendations from India's Bhore Committee, TPHDA argues that hospital administration requires a nuanced understanding of patients' physical, mental, and emotional needs—an understanding that only qualified doctors possess. The Bhore Committee advocates for doctor-led governance in hospitals, a principle that has underpinned the success and reputation of institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The TPHDA contends that doctors should retain and expand their administrative powers rather than seeing them curtailed. They propose the establishment of well-funded hospital administration departments in government health institutions, along with official recognition for postgraduate courses in relevant fields.

To enhance the quality of hospital administration, the association encourages doctors interested in management roles to pursue specialised qualifications such as MD Hospital Administration, MD SPM, or MHA.

In their formal request to the government, TPHDA cautions against appointing Group-1 officers as superintendents in hospitals, warning that such moves could lead to unnecessary overlap with existing positions and undermine the authority of medical professionals.

The association calls for a healthcare governance model that respects the unique expertise of doctors, aligning with best practices from institutions around the globe and upholding the standards set by exemplary institutions like AIIMS.