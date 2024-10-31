Traders add deadly chemicals in toddy cocktail

Adilabad: Along the national highways like Ichoda, in Nerdigonda mandal, Kupti and Tejapur, some traders are playing with the lives of innocent people by selling adulterated toddy every day. Especially in the centre of Ichoda they are using deadly chemicals to hit the lives of innocent people and throwing their families on the roads.

The toddy bottles are being circulated around hospitals. Politicians and officials appear unconcerned and roam around freely. In Tejapur village adulterated toddy is being sold without a licence. No leader cares; no officer conducts inspection.

People who are addicted to adulterated toddy sometimes behave as if they are mad because they can’t find it. Although there have been many deaths due to toddy contamination across Telangana, traders still add various chemicals to make toddy intoxicating.

For example, 150 litres water is added to 10 litres of pure toddy and banned lethal alfozolam, diazofam, chloralhydrate are added for intoxication. Besides, ammonium mixed chemicals, soda ash and saffron juice are being used. This has a severe effect on the nervous system. Loss of sight and ( brain not working properly) memory, kidney and digestive diseases and even death are happening. But officials are not attacking the bases where toddy adulteration takes place.

Many experts say it is duty of the Excise department to encourage sale of pure toddy, prevent its adulteration, and ensure that innocent people are not enslaved to intoxicants.