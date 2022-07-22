Traffic restrictions ahead of Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions on Sunday and Monday, traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings of Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas.

Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at new Shamsheergunj T junction towards Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Pathar-ki-Dargah lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Old Chatrinaka PS "Y" junction towards Gowlipura. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Laxmi Devi Pan-shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Hari Bowli Crossroads towards Moghalpura Water Tank area. Asra Hospital – Moghalpura Water Tank – Bibi Bazaar. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Bibi Bazaar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla (MiralamMandi road). Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque – Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri College and Alijah Kotla.

Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijah Kotla road. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Salarjung Museum road – S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Fateh Darwaza – Himmatpura Crossroads/ Rajesh Medical Hall – Volga Hotel "T" Junction – Khilwath road. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Laad Bazaar – Motigalli "T" junction –Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Nayapul- High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River – Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazaar- Chatri. Traffic diversions from 12 noon to 11pm on Monday will be at Afzalgunj towards Muslim Jung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge.

Main road between Madina Crossroads to Engine Bowli via Gulzar House – Charminar monument, Charminar Bus-terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all vehicular movement till the conclusion of Bonalu processions

Devi Plywood opposite the Post office, Shahalibanda, Alka theatre open place. Arya Vyshya Mandir, VDP School Ground and Mithra Sports Club. Apsara Menaka Talkies open place, Sree Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar , Saraswathi Vidyanikethan , Govt. Jr. Collage, Falaknuma , Phoolbagh Chaman Ground near Pattar ki Darga. Charminar Bus Terminal and Delhi Gate: Buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa Crossroads and Engine Bowli or allowed via alternate routes open to them.