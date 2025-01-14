Live
Tragedy in Ammanabole: Man Falls to Death While Flying Kite
A tragic incident unfolded in Ammanabole village of Mothkur Mandal, Yadadri district, leaving the locals in shock. A man named Narender lost his life while flying a kite on Monday.
According to reports, Narender was flying a kite from the rooftop of a building when he accidentally slipped and fell to the ground. He sustained severe injuries in the fall. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, Narender succumbed to his injuries.
This unfortunate incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Authorities have advised the public to exercise caution during kite-flying activities, especially on rooftops, to prevent such accidents.
