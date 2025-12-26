Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Young Software Engineer in Hyderabad

A young software engineer lost his life in a tragic road accident in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, late on Saturday night. Puneeth Yadav, aged 23 and a native of Warangal district, was residing in a hostel in Gowlidoddi while working at a local software company.

Puneeth was riding a motorcycle with a friend when he reportedly exceeded the speed limit. As he made his way from Gowlidoddi to Gachibowli, he lost control of the bike and collided with a divider. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle, resulting in severe injuries for Puneeth, who tragically died at the scene. His friend, riding pillion, fortunately sustained only minor injuries.

Local residents alerted the Gachibowli police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured individual to a nearby hospital. Puneeth Yadav's body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case regarding the accident and are currently conducting an investigation.