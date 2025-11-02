Live
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
Highlights
A serious road accident occurred in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. A vehicle lost control on the...
A serious road accident occurred in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. A vehicle lost control on the Bibi Nagar highway, crashing into the divider. In the aftermath, a young woman who was standing nearby was struck by the vehicle, which subsequently ran over a young man.
The young man died at the scene, while the young woman tragically succumbed to her injuries after falling into a nearby pond. Additionally, three other passengers in the vehicle sustained severe injuries and were promptly transported to Bhuvanagiri Hospital for treatment. Further information regarding the accident is awaited.
