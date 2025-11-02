  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
x
Highlights

A serious road accident occurred in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. A vehicle lost control on the...

A serious road accident occurred in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. A vehicle lost control on the Bibi Nagar highway, crashing into the divider. In the aftermath, a young woman who was standing nearby was struck by the vehicle, which subsequently ran over a young man.

The young man died at the scene, while the young woman tragically succumbed to her injuries after falling into a nearby pond. Additionally, three other passengers in the vehicle sustained severe injuries and were promptly transported to Bhuvanagiri Hospital for treatment. Further information regarding the accident is awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick