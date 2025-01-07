Tragic Suicide of Couple Due to Blackmail: A Wake-Up Call for the Community

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening on the ORR Service Road near Ghanpur, under the Ghatkesar police station limits, where a young couple tragically ended their lives after reportedly being blackmailed by a relative of the girl.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Parvatham Sriram, a bicycle repair shop owner from Jamilapet in Bibinagar Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had fallen in love with a local girl. However, their relationship came to light when Chintu, a relative of the girl, allegedly threatened to expose the affair to her parents unless they paid him money.

In an effort to avoid further complications, Sriram reportedly gave Chintu Rs. 1.35 lakh and the girl’s gold ring. However, the blackmail continued, leading the couple to make the devastating decision to take their own lives.

On Monday, Sriram borrowed a car from his friend Naveen, and with the girl, they traveled to Ghanpur ORR. They set the car on fire after pouring petrol inside, ending their lives in an act of

The Ghatkesar police are currently investigating the incident.